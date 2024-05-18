Chargers News: Los Angeles Earns Scant Prime Time Bouts in First Jim Harbaugh Season
L.A. will not be performing during peak viewing hours for much of the year.
Following a miserable 5-12 finish in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't seen as being much of an attraction for the football-viewing public. At least, if prime-time game allocations are any kind of indication.
The Bolts, even with the advent of new celebrity coach Jim Harbaugh, are slated to suit up for just three prime-time matchups in 2024.
Those contests are a Week 7 Monday night bout against the Arizona Cardinals on October 21, a second Monday night clash in Week 12 with the Baltimore Ravens on November 25, and a Week 14 date with the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on December 8.
