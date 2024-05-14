Chargers News: Michigan-Turned-LA Coach Explains Jim Harbaugh's Signature Approach
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of new faces in the building as the team prepares for the 2024 season. For starters, they are led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh didn't come to sunny Southern California alone, though. One of the many coaches and coordinators Harbaugh brought with him is defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.
Clinkscale has been with the Wolverines for the last three seasons. The 46-year-old coach has been with Harbaugh, and he didn't want that to change when he made his way to Los Angeles. In a recent media interview, Clinkscale spoke about what he loves about Harbaugh and why he followed him after three seasons in Ann Arbor.
Clinkscale loves coach Harbaugh, and that relationship clearly goes beyond the gridiron.
Clinkscale brings a wealth of experience and a championship pedigree to Los Angeles. Last season, he helped lead the top-ranked defense in college football to just 247.0 total net yards per game.
Before his time in L.A. and Ann Arbor, he was a defensive back/cornerbacks coach at Ashland, Western Carolina, Toledo, Illinois, Cincinnati, and Kentucky.
Clinkscale was named the defneidve backs coach in February 2024. His job will be challenging as the Bolts' secondary defense in the 2023 season. The Chargers' defense ranked 28th in opponent yards per pass (7.1) and 29th in opponent yards per game (249.8).
Clinkscale will need to complete a 180 in that department alongside Asante Samuel Jr., Ja'Sir Taylor, and Derwin James Jr., to name a few.
