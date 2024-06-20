Chargers News: Multiple LA Stars Ranked Among 100 Best in NFL
Three Los Angeles Chargers stars have made the cut in a new ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, courtesy of CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. Surprisingly (at least to some scribes over at ChargerReport.com), eight-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack doesn't crack Prisco's top 50.
Granted, the 6-foot-3, 269-pound Buffalo product is 33 years old in a league predicated on athleticism, and L.A.'s defense during its 5-12 run in 2023 was nothing to write home about, but that's not the fault of any one player, and certainly not one who recorded a career-high 17 sacks last year, along with 74 total tackles (his most since his Oakland Raiders days), five forced fumbles, 17 stuffs (another career-best mark) and 10 pass deflections.
Mack was listed at No. 79, the lowest-listed Charger to make the cut.
“At 33, age is starting to be a concern, but he can still impact the passing game for the defense," Prisco writes.
One-time All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater is considered by Prisco to be the No. 69-best player in the league.
“He is outstanding in pass protection, which is key for Justin Herbert," Prisco notes. "He does need to improve some in the run game, but that will come with Jim Harbaugh as coach." This feels harsh.
Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a down year due to an injury that abbreviated his season, falls to No. 41 on his list, down from No. 22.
“He was limited to 13 games because of an injury last season, which saw his numbers at the lowest of his four-year career," Prisco writes. He still remains one of the best passers in the game, but he has to start winning playoff games to truly up his reputation."
For quarterback context, Prisco ranks Herbert after second-year Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud (No. 38) but ahead of Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott (No. 49).
