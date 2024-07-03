Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman Addresses Growth of LB Room
The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their linebacker room this offseason. This began with the team hiring former San Francisco 49ers and four-time first-team All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman as their linebacker coach.
In addition to a new linebackers coach, the Chargers added multiple new players to the room including veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman played for the Chargers back from 2015-20, and is back with the team this year after stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.
"Denzel, he's a leader. He's been a professional since he walked in the door," Bowman told Hayley Elwood, via the Chargers on Youtube. He's been willing to accept coaching, been willing to get better, and ask for directions, ask for help. That's what you want ... He enjoys being around the guys, he enjoys being around the team."
The Chargers' other main addition to the room was Junior Colson, the team's third-round pick out of Michigan. Colson comes to the team in contrast to the veteran Perryman as he is a rookie. Still, he has a leg up on many other rookies as he played under head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with the Wolverines. Bowman and the Chargers are aware that Colson's experience with the staff makes with great with the playbook, but they are working on upping his professionalism and play at the NFL level.
Overall, Bowman calls the linebacking room a 'fun' group of players, describing them as 'a lot of personality. "A lot of personality, very competitive, they text me all the time. They bust my chops when i'm up presenting in front of the whole team."
