Newly Signed Chargers LB Excited To Play Alongside LA Pro Bowlers
Newly-signed edge rusher free agent acquisition Bud Dupree recently explained his thinking behind joining the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, writes Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. Dupree explained his excitement to play alongside a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers in linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
"Any time you have guys that have been in the league a long time as established rushers, it's always great to have guys on the field together," Dupree said. "That was kind of the 'gimme.'"
"Obviously, there will be a connection right away because of the respect level for your game is there," Dupree reflected. "Being able to see and hone in on who he is as a person, who they are as family people outside of football will only make it better on the field with teamwork."
