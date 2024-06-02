Chargers Notes: Bud Dupree's Fit, New Kickoff Rule, Defensive Chemistry
The Los Angeles Chargers are acclimating to a brand-new system under head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter — all exciting new additions to Southern California football, with proven track records of major success at their prior stops.
Take a gander at the latest news out of the Hoag Performance Center, as Organized Team Activities continue apace:
Chargers News: L.A. Defense Already Honing Chemistry
Following a brutal run in 2023, the Bolts' talented defense is looking to string together a far stronger 2024 showing.
Chargers News: Could Bolts Cut Fourth Rounder Before Season Starts?
A recent Los Angeles prospect who has yet to pan out may not get much more of a chance, if he doesn't start turning things around in the offseason.
Chargers News: Second-Year Bolt Raves About 'Stacked' Defense
This up-and-coming Charger is a big advocate of the growth he's already seeing.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Seemingly Dissed in Fresh NFL Rankings
A recent preseason league power ranking is fairly pessimistic that the Bolts can rebound from their 5-12 finish in 2023, even with their fancy new coaching staff and front office.
Chargers News: Bud Dupree Excited To Play Next To These Starry Teammates
Freshly inked veteran linebacker Bud Dupree is going to have some Pro Bowl company. And don't think he hasn't noticed.
Chargers News: How Bolts Players Feel About NFL's Kickoff Rule
The league has made a major alteration to its kickoff rule, and Los Angeles' finest have some thoughts.