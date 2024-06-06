Chargers Notes: Jim Harbaugh, A Possible Pro Bowler Trade, Free Agent Prospect
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps making headlines, but he's hardly the only Bolt in the news. Here's a fresh rundown of the latest chatter surrounding the program.
Chargers News: How Jim Harbaugh Can Win Coach of the Year in LA Debut Season
First-year Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh was the celebrity hire of the NFL offseason. Fresh off winning a College Football Playoff national championship with his Michigan Wolverines, the one-time Bolts reserve quarterback has returned to the fold, and is looking to drastically revamp the team after a miserable 5-12 run in 2023. Can he win Coach of the Year for his efforts?
Chargers News: Erratic Wideout Haunted by Botched Rookie Season Catch for LA
A highly-regarded second-year Chargers pass catcher can't get over a critical mistake. He needs to sharpen his skillset this summer.
Chargers News: LA Legends Past and Present Gather for 5th Annual Golf Tournament
The Bolts hosted their fifth annual golf tournament. Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert made a meal of the experience.
Chargers News: Skill of Second-Year LA Player May Free Up Team To Trade Veteran Pro Bowler
Los Angeles seems to be prioritizing youth and upside heading into the 2024 season, so much so that they may want to consider moving on from one of their best players in search of future equity.
Chargers News: Ex-Michigan OL Surprisingly Cut by AFC Rival, Could Jim Harbaugh Sign Him?
Now that this former Wolverine was cut by an AFC rival, it seems quite possible his old head coach, Jim Harbaugh, may get a crack at him.
Chargers News: Watch Bolts Free Agent Prospect Showcase Elite Speed in NFL Return Bid
A possible free agent with Chargers front office ties is impressing through some solid tape.