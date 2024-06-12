Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Joe Alt, Top LA Fantasy Fits, All-Decade NFL Team

News and notes out of Los Angeles.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) wears a Guardian helmet cap during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking off their mandatory minicamp adventures this week.

Here are the latest odds and ends from what's been a surprisingly action-packed offseason thus far.

Chargers News: LA Has Officially Signed First Round Pick Joe Alt

Los Angeles' top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, has finally signed his rookie scale contract with the Bolts at long last.

Chargers News: Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2024

There is one particular component of a revamped Los Angeles franchise heading into the fall that seems primed to put it back into the postseason posthaste.

Chargers News: LA Wideout Listed as Potential Breakout Fantasy Performer

This young L.A. pass catcher has apparent star potential for fantasy league owners this fall.

Chargers News: L.A. Star Listed Near Top of All-Decade Mock Draft

In a new mock draft encompassing all of the 2020s thus far, this Bolts star numbers among the top players selected — and deservedly so.

Chargers News: Did Did Justin Herbert Make This Recent All-Decade Team?

A pundit unpacks the best performers of the decade. Did L.A.'s one-time Pro Bowler warrant consideration?

Chargers News: Multiple Los Angeles Free Agent Signings Seen as Botched Moves

Not everyone is a fan of new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz's offseason transaction thus far. Are they being unnecessarily pessimistic or are they on to something?

Chargers News: Will Quentin Johnston Live Up to the Hype in 2024?

The Chargers' top pick in 2023, receiver Quentin Johnston, didn't exactly live up to expectations last season — much like the Chargers themselves. If he can't turn things around this year, he could be a lost cause.

