Chargers Notes: Joe Alt, Top LA Fantasy Fits, All-Decade NFL Team
The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking off their mandatory minicamp adventures this week.
Here are the latest odds and ends from what's been a surprisingly action-packed offseason thus far.
Chargers News: LA Has Officially Signed First Round Pick Joe Alt
Los Angeles' top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, has finally signed his rookie scale contract with the Bolts at long last.
Chargers News: Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2024
There is one particular component of a revamped Los Angeles franchise heading into the fall that seems primed to put it back into the postseason posthaste.
Chargers News: LA Wideout Listed as Potential Breakout Fantasy Performer
This young L.A. pass catcher has apparent star potential for fantasy league owners this fall.
Chargers News: L.A. Star Listed Near Top of All-Decade Mock Draft
In a new mock draft encompassing all of the 2020s thus far, this Bolts star numbers among the top players selected — and deservedly so.
Chargers News: Did Did Justin Herbert Make This Recent All-Decade Team?
A pundit unpacks the best performers of the decade. Did L.A.'s one-time Pro Bowler warrant consideration?
Chargers News: Multiple Los Angeles Free Agent Signings Seen as Botched Moves
Not everyone is a fan of new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz's offseason transaction thus far. Are they being unnecessarily pessimistic or are they on to something?
Chargers News: Will Quentin Johnston Live Up to the Hype in 2024?
The Chargers' top pick in 2023, receiver Quentin Johnston, didn't exactly live up to expectations last season — much like the Chargers themselves. If he can't turn things around this year, he could be a lost cause.