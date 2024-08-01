Chargers Notes: Junior Colson, Jim Harbaugh, Training Camp
With just six weeks left in their offseason, the Los Angeles Chagers' 2024 outlook is coming into view. Can the Bolts figure out how to rebound from their miserable run in 2023?
Here's the latest intel out of Los Angeles.
Chargers News: Rookie Junior Colson Passes Physical After Undergoing Surgery
New L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh is importing Michigan help both on the gridiron and from the sidelines. Rookie linebacker Junior Colson, his top Wolverines addition on the field, may be ready just in time for practice.
Chargers News: Did Jim Harbaugh Just Reveal Strategy for Talking Player Injuries?
It appears that Harbaugh may have tipped his hand with regards to how he intends to address the health of his athletes.
Chargers News: Defense Looking Strong at Critical Position Already in Training Camp
Los Angeles' defense, led by new coordinator Jesse Minter (also a former Wolverines coach under Harbaugh), is already impressing pundits in training camp.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Reveals Jim Harbaugh Battles Him at Quarterback Position During Team Practices
Harbaugh, himself a former one-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is giving L.A.'s most important player a run for his money in practices.
Chargers News: Run-Heavy Los Angeles Making Surprising Emphasis in Training Camp
Although the Bolts are expected to make a new emphasis on the run game this season, the team hasn't abandoned its wideouts — so Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman claim, anyway.
Chargers News: Pro Bowler Reacts to Jim Harbaugh's Fit with Bolts So Far
How has Jim Harbaugh been performing his duties during the offseason? A star Chargers player weighs in.