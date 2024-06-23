Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert's Contract, Fantasy Value; Asante Samuel
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is hoping for a rebound season in 2024. Are fantasy football pundits confident he can do that? In other Bolts news, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. recently unpacked his offseason prep and the arrival and style of new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Contract Inspiring Owners to Cap Quarterback Salaries?
Justin Herbert's lucrative contract extension numbers amongst one of four $50 million-plus deals inked last summer that seem to have inspired NFL owners to consider a hard cap on signal callers' salaries in a new CBA. How does the NFLPA feel about this? Take a guess.
Chargers News: Asante Samuel Jr. Reveals What He Worked on This Offseason
Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., a second-gen pro and the progeny of two-time Super Bowl champ Asante Samuel Sr., has been developing his game ahead of his fourth season with the team.
Chargers News: Is Justin Herbert Projected As A No. 1 Fantasy Quarterback Option?
In 2023, Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert missed L.A. final four games with a finger injury that required surgery. Is the 26-year-old still worth a look as a top fantasy option?
Chargers News: Asante Samuel Jr. Opens Up About Playing for Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. recently broke down how he's adapting to the coaching approach of Jim Harbaugh, with Brandon Staley long gone.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Defensive Back Reflects on Losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
L.A. made some massive changes this offseason on the field, too, including most notably the decision to ditch both of its two best wideouts.
Chargers News: Bolts Receiving Room Ranked Low in League
The Chargers' wide receiver room looks significantly different than it did, and experts are now fairly pessimistic on the middling vets and unproven rookies Los Angeles has acquired.