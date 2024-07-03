Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert, The Bolt, Contender Status

Fresh news and notes out of L.A.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh joins hands in a huddle with tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89), running back J.K. Dobbins (27), quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh joins hands in a huddle with tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89), running back J.K. Dobbins (27), quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers remain major newsmakers, even long after their miserable 5-12 2023 season has ended.

Chargers News: Has Justin Herbert Revealed His WR1 Target for 2024?

L.A.'s Pro Bowl signal caller seems to be a massive fan of this particular wideout option heading into his first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Chargers News: Open House Dates Announced for The Bolt

The Chargers' new practice facility, the Bolt, will be open for viewing quite soon.

Chargers News: Los Angeles Listed As Overlooked Team Heading Into 2024 Season

Can the Chargers rise like a phoenix from the ashes and not just return to the playoffs, but actually make some noise while there, again during Harbaugh's first year and with a fully revamped offense around Justin Herbert?

Chargers News: What Would Extension for Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Look Like?

Harbaugh's smashmouth offense may want to retain a key Justin Herbert protector long-term. But how much would that cost Joe Hortiz?

Chargers News: Worry Over Los Angeles Wide Receiver Room May Be Overblown

The Bolts are trotting out a new-look receiver room, which could allow a lot of rookies to earn major touches — although the run game seems likely to be more emphasized this year.

Chargers News: Mid-Round Bolts Rookie Poised to Make Instant Impact Next Year

A young L.A. first-year player could make an instant splash.

Chargers News: Rookie Predicted to Dominate 2024

This fresh Los Angeles addition is looking to carve out his place in the league.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum is a maniacal sports fiend who derives his only pleasure in life from watching adults play children's games.

Home/Home