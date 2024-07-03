Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert, The Bolt, Contender Status
The Los Angeles Chargers remain major newsmakers, even long after their miserable 5-12 2023 season has ended.
Chargers News: Has Justin Herbert Revealed His WR1 Target for 2024?
L.A.'s Pro Bowl signal caller seems to be a massive fan of this particular wideout option heading into his first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Chargers News: Open House Dates Announced for The Bolt
The Chargers' new practice facility, the Bolt, will be open for viewing quite soon.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Listed As Overlooked Team Heading Into 2024 Season
Can the Chargers rise like a phoenix from the ashes and not just return to the playoffs, but actually make some noise while there, again during Harbaugh's first year and with a fully revamped offense around Justin Herbert?
Chargers News: What Would Extension for Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Look Like?
Harbaugh's smashmouth offense may want to retain a key Justin Herbert protector long-term. But how much would that cost Joe Hortiz?
Chargers News: Worry Over Los Angeles Wide Receiver Room May Be Overblown
The Bolts are trotting out a new-look receiver room, which could allow a lot of rookies to earn major touches — although the run game seems likely to be more emphasized this year.
Chargers News: Mid-Round Bolts Rookie Poised to Make Instant Impact Next Year
A young L.A. first-year player could make an instant splash.
Chargers News: Rookie Predicted to Dominate 2024
This fresh Los Angeles addition is looking to carve out his place in the league.