Chargers Notes: NaVorro Bowman, Khalil Mack's Future, Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers' defense and the team's anticipated standing across the rest of the NFL were the subjects of major scrutiny in the latest Charger Report news and notes. Take a look at all our reporting below.
Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman Addresses Growth of Linebacker Room
New Los Angeles linebacker coach NaVorro Bowman has weighed in on the team's revamped and revitalized linebacker room heading into the 2024 season.
Chargers News: Khalil Mack Hints at Whether He'll Retire After 2024
Former 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, offered up some insight into how he is feeling about when he may hang up his cleats.
Chargers News: Recent 2024 Season Prediction Sees Bolts Taking Major Leap
After a 5-12 run in 2023, wholesale personnel changes both on the gridiron and the sideline have the club poised to help push Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert to the next level in 2024, under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers News: Los Angeles in Bottom Third of Recent NFL Power Ranking
Not everyone believes the Chargers can bounce back so easily from 2023, especially having ditched their top running back and both their top wideouts.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Ensuring Justin Herbert is Clear Top Asset in Practices
Jim Harbaugh is making sure his most important player is seen that way during the offseason.
Chargers News: L.A. Vet Explains That 2024 Bolts Team Feels 'Just Right'
This Los Angeles club is seen as being "just right," at least according to one top footballer.