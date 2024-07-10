Chargers Notes: New Walk of Fame, Quarterbacks, Possible Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Chargers are now on the cusp of the beginning of team training camp, to be held for the first time at their new El Segundo practice facility, the Bolt.
Before that particular adventure can commence, however, we've got a slew of news and notes to parse through — including some intel on said new practice space.
Chargers News: Fresh Los Angeles Facility The Bolt Boasts Cool Tribute to Chargers Past
The Los Angeles Chargers are now just weeks away from opening up their deluxe new oceanside practice facility, the Bolt. When they see it, they'll hopefully be floored by a unique tribute to the team's storied past.
Chargers News: How L.A. Can Improve Rush Game with Unique Help This Year
It's hardly a secret that the Chargers are striving to emphasize their run game this season, in service of Jim Harbaugh's new-look "smashmouth" approach. They'll be receiving some intriguing help to do so in 2024.
Chargers News: L.A. Quarterback Depth Comes Under Scrutiny Prior to Training Camp
Is Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz truly all-in on Pro Bowl signal caller Justin Herbert? How about his backup, Easton Stick?
Chargers News: Bolts May Want to Consider Signing Veteran Cornerback to Bolster Secondary
As Los Angeles' offseason drags on, the team could still benefit from some fringe free agent additions.
Chargers News: L.A.'s Jim Harbaugh Connections Run Deep in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The former Michigan Wolverines head coach has many disciples set to hit the draft next spring.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Has Work To Do Within Offensive Line, If New Rankings Are To Be Believed
Pundits are skeptical about L.A.'s scoring upside.
Chargers News: Could Bolts Pull Off Heist to Land Star Wide Receiver Amid Contract Dispute?
Los Angeles could certainly use some veteran pass catching help.