Chargers Notes: Offensive Vulnerabilities, Harbaugh, Roman
Fresh Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and new L.A. offensive coordinator have served as the talk of the town recently.
Los Angeles is primed to bounce back from a dismal 5-12 nadir of a season in 2023. Despite ditching top wide receivers Keenan Allen (now with the Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (now with the New York Jets) and top running back Austin Ekeler (now with the Washington Commanders), team president Joe Hortiz is looking to restock the team and help Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert return to the postseason.
Here are the latest notes from Bolts world:
Chargers News: Veteran Wide Receiver Looking for Group to Step Up This Season
Given that the aforementioned Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are now out of the picture, Justin Herbert's third-most used target in 2023 has assumed something of a leadership role with the Bolts ahead of 2024.
Chargers News: What is Los Angeles' Biggest Weakness on Offense in 2024?
Los Angeles is not without some pretty major vulnerabilities or, at the very least, unproven assets, on both sides of the field. But the club's offensive weaknesses are make or break.
Chargers News: Prolific Bolts Wideout Talks Relationships with Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman
One of L.A.'s more seasoned (relatively speaking) pass catchers unpacks his relationship (so far) with the two main architects of his new offensive program.
Chargers News: Defense Might Rely on Success of Specific Group This Season
The Chargers' defense this season is counting on two veteran Pro Bowlers to avoid a drop-off in their starry production, in addition to many, many other elements going just right under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.