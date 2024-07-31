Chargers Notes: Training Camp, Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are now firmly in the thick of their first training camp under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. As the group looks to implement some new practice methodologies and fresh strategies all over the gridiron, plenty of fresh intel has been divulged on this very website. Here's a breakdown.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Gets Two Big Reinforcements Back at Camp Practice
With training camp underway, the Bolts have been gifted some major injury luck in the form of two reforming core pieces.
Former Chargers Wide Receiver Slotted into Top 5 of Latest Madden Position Rankings
An ex-Bolt is numbered among the best five players at his position leaguewide in the upcoming "Madden 25."
Guess who.
Chargers News: Surprising Jim Harbaugh Redemption Project Emerges in Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh has always been seen as an unorthodox but effective head coach. It appears he has his sights set on redeeming a disappointing recent Tom Telesco draftee.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Rookie Impressing Justin Herbert
This first-year Los Angeles addition appears to be making a good impression on his Pro Bowl quarterback.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Shows Off Hilarious Personality While Mic'd Up
Beyond his fascinating methods on the field, Jim Harbaugh is also one of the most refreshingly unscripted interviewees in the football world — NCAA or NFL.