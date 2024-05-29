Chargers News: Offensive Rookie Expected to be LA's Highest-Value Draft Pick
During their first draft with new general manager Joe Hortiz at the helm, the Los Angeles Chargers looked to reinvent themselves in the image of Hortiz and new head coach Jim Harbaugh's image, as a running- and defense-focused, "smash mouth" club.
The team even ditched its top two wideouts, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and no-time Pro Bowler Mike Williams, in a massive wideout room overhaul, as if to hammer home the point that Justin Herbert's weapons would look quite different this year.
All that said, The Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller tells Dan Wolkenstein and Jake Hefner of the Chargers Unleashed podcast that he sees former two-time CFP national champion Georgia Bulldog Ladd McConkey, selected with the No. 34 pick in the second round this spring, as Los Angeles' highest-value selection relative to where he was picked — although Miller also threw in a brief consideration for seventh round pick Brenden Rice of USC.
"McConkey... a lot of people thought he might go in the first round," Miller said. "We all know they needed a wide receiver and they got by all accounts a really polished, good one, a guy who we all expect is going to contribute right away... There's no reason not to expect this guy isn't gonna come in and have a big year."
"They did take him in the second round, and a lot of people thought he could've been a first round pick," Miller added.
