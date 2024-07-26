New Chargers Practice Facility Already Inspiring Players to Work Out Longer
The Los Angeles Chargers begin training camp 13 days after the opening of “The Bolt,” the team’s sprawling new training facility that spans over 150,000 acres/square feet.
The Chargers' practice facility, located in El Segundo, California, features a brand new locker room with 103 lockers, three practice fields, and a lounge for players and coaches. There is expansive space for training, eating at the cafeteria, and taking in meetings and practices.
Denzel Perryman, who returned to the Chargers this offseason after previously playing for the team from 2015-20, now even thinks he'll spend more time at the team's facilities. Perryman had played for the Chargers will they were in San Diego and during their move to Los Angeles. He rejoins the team as they upgrade to their best practice space as a franchise.
"It's real nice. I'm excited," Perryman said, via Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "I'll probably spend a lot more time in the facility now, I know that sounds bad, but I probably will spend an extra hour here now."
"We got almost everything that you need in there," Perryman added. "It's beautiful."
The Chargers start their time at The Bolt for training camp, where they will hold camp leading up to their first preseason game on Aug. 10, against the Seattle Seahawks. The Bolt will remain the team's home for the foreseeable future.
