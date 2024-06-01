Chargers News: Predicting Ladd McConkey's Rookie Season Output
Rookie Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, whom L.A. selected out of Georgia with the No. 34 pick in the second round of last month's 2024 NFL Draft, could carve out a surprisingly robust role for himself on an offense freshly depleted of top wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, however, is skeptical that McConkey will be a critical Day 1 contributor to head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman's revamped, smash mouth offense surrounding Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
"Even with a wide-open receiver group, McConkey isn’t likely to take over a game as a dominant pass-catcher," Moton writes. "Offensive coordinator Greg Roman usually operates a run-heavy offense. All 10 of his offensive units have ranked ninth or higher in rushing attempts."
"McConkey will be a reliable receiver in key moments, though his final 2024 season numbers won’t wow anyone," per Moton.
The run game has been a major point of emphasis for Roman and Harbaugh across all their prior stops. New signings Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are expected to be the key contribtuors at the running back position.
McConkey, for now, is projected to start at wideout, alongside Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. So at least he'll get an opportunity to be a top target for Herbert when the club does pass. Last year with the Bulldogs, he notched 30 receptions for 478 total yards and two touchdowns.
