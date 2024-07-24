Chargers News: Pro Bowl Defender Makes Big Announcement
As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up for a pivotal 2024 training camp, Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa made a big announcement.
The Chargers revealed via Twitter/X that Bosa is now engaged to his now-fiancee, Amanda Kassdikian.
The 29-year-old popped the question to his girlfriend — and the whole world knows her answer.
The four-time Pro Bowler has been an integral part of the Chargers organization for nearly a decade, and this upcoming season might be the biggest of his career. The last two seasons have been a struggle for Bosa as he's only played 14 games due to injury., With a new coaching staff and a renewed sense of hope and optimism, he and the Chargers will look for a tremendous bounce-back season.
The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft impressed in his rookie season by becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The sky was the limit for Bosa, but he has yet to reach the heights the organization expected him to be out of Ohio State. All eyes will be on Bosa as many expect him to thrive alongside Khalil Mack and his new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter.
Bosa and Kassdikian reportedly met at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale and have been together since 2022.
