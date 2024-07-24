Chargers News: Pro Bowler Nosedives in 2024 NFL Player Rankings
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has plummeted to No. 83 in the annual NFL Top 100 player rankings.
The 2024 NFL Top 100 premiered on Monday night, with players ranked from 100-80 revealed. In the 2023 edition of the rankings, which are decided based on votes from players across the NFL, James ranked No. 30.
This is the third straight season that James has been ranked among the 100 best players in the league. Prior to ranking No. 30 in 2023, James finished No. 43 in 2022. He also made the list in 2019 following his All-Pro rookie season, ranking No. 31. James went unranked in 2020 and 2021 after only playing a combined games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as he dealt with a stress fracture in his foot and a torn meniscus.
James earns the 83rd spot on this year's rankings after starting 16 games in 2023 and recording 125 total tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, and one interception. He dropped in the rankings after his production dipped slightly in 2023 and the Chargers went 5-12 overall as a team.
When James ranked 30th overall in 2023, he was coming off a 2022 season in which he compiled 115 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and five tackles for loss. During that 2022 season, James also helped the Chargers make the playoffs for the second time in his career.
The only other Charger to have been named to the NFL Top 100 so far is 2021 Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, who came in at No. 75 on the list.
