Chargers News: Pro Bowler Reacts to Jim Harbaugh Fit
The Los Angeles Chargers are well underway in their first week of training camp, and thus far, things are looking good. The Bolts are led by their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is set to bring his winning brand of football to Los Angeles and shake things up within the Chargers organization.
The 60-year-old head coach has gotten the attention of everyone involved, especially his star defender, Joey Bosa. Bosa and Harbaugh may not be fans of each other's alma maters, but Bosa loves how his new head coach is handling things through the first week of training camp.
Bosa told ESPN's Kris Rhim that he's a fan of Harbaugh's approach so far.
"It's easy to buy in when you have a guy like that," outside linebacker Joey Bosa said.
Harbaugh has shown that he can succeed at any level, and he's done so for the past 15+ years. His brand of football is old school, and while that may be the case, it has shown time and time again that it is efficient and it works.
Harbaugh wins, and that should be no different with a revamped coaching staff and a healthy Bosa leading the way on defense. These past few seasons have been challenging for Bosa, but he hopes he remains on the gridiron and helps turn things around for the Bolts.
