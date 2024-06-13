Chargers News: Pro Bowler Reveals Jim Harbaugh OTAs Were Uniquely Intense
The Los Angeles Chargers have seemed to score a touchdown with the hire of their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is establishing his brand of football with this Chargers team, and that vibe is evident in these OTAs.
Harbaugh's coaching style is no-nonsense and hard-hitting, a fact not lost on his players, including Chargers Pro Bowler edge rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa, in an interview on the The Jim Rome Show, described Harbaugh's OTAs as "pretty intense."
"We're locked in," Bosa said. "Everybody's really on the details. It's been real serious. You know, it's been a pretty intense OTAs for what I've went through the last so many years. We've been getting a lot of reps in. Really competing out there. So I think the vibe is really good."
Harbaugh's influence as the Bolt's head coach is already palpable, a much-needed change for the Chargers. This transformation is not surprising if you're familiar with Harbaugh's personality and coaching style. He advocates for a tough, aggressive brand of football, and he expects his players to embody that on the field, a shift that is already showing in the team's dynamics.
Harbaugh will look to establish his brand of football with his new team, the one with which he is so synonymous. It may not happen all at once, but Bosa and the rest are getting a taste of it. If they don't like it now, they better get used to it because it is not changing.
Bosa will look for a healthy season after two consecutive injury-riddled ones.
This is just the start for the Bolts, as training camp is over a month away.
More Chargers: Pro Bowl Linebacker Talks Staying in LA This Season