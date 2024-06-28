Chargers News: Prolific LA Wideout Talks Relationships with Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman
The most prolific wide receiver remaining from the Los Angeles Chargers' wideout room in 2023 has weighed in on some of his new head coaches, as he relayed during an interview with Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
Joshua Palmer was Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's third target last year, behind now-departed Pro Bowl wideout Kennan Allen and receiver Mike Williams. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound former Tennessee Volunteer connected of 38 of 61 reception targets for a total of 581 yards (71st-best in the league), averaging 15.3 yards per carry (45th), and notched two total touchdowns.
When asked for his first impressions of new head coach Jim Harbaugh during offseason activities this spring and summer, Palmer was decisive in his response.
"Locked in," Palmer said. "Very disciplined. Everybody wants to do the right thing. So I think the biggest thing is that we're all making sure we're on the same page."
"He's been fun," Palmer continued. "He's a pretty straightforward guy so he says what he means and he means what he says."
When it comes to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Palmer revealed that he's dealing with a bit of a learning curve.
"It's still growing," Palmer noted of his adjustment to Roman, who joins the Chargers after a four-season stint as the oofensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens (though he had been with the club in various capacities since 2017). "I'm learning the offense and he's learning the receivers and possibly foreseeing guys in certain spots. We're just doing our best to pick up the offense right now."
