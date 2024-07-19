Chargers News: Rashawn Slater Details True 'Culture' That Jim Harbaugh Brings
Seven months ago, the Los Angeles Chargers were coming off a hapless 63-21 destruction by the Las Vegas Raiders. They fired former head coach Brandon Staley right after the loss, and appeared lost as a team.
Over a month later, the Chargers took a transformational step for their future by hiring Michigan national champion Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.
Harbaugh, who has a combined 188-71-1 record as both an NFL and college football head coach, has already made significant steps in his first offseason with the Chargers by establishing a new culture within the team.
Now, "everyone has bought in" to Coach Harbaugh and his new culture, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater told Kay Adams.
"It was very clear from the beginning that he has a formula and he knows how to build a culture, he knows how to do things right and set a standard," Slater said on the Up & Adams Show. "We did all those things in OTAs and everyone bought in."
"We do things the right way, we work hard, and we're consistent," Slater said, describing the culture. "We hold ourselves to a high standard. It doesn't sound like much, but when you adopt that and do it, it leads to big things."
The buy-in has been clear throughout the offseason. Both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, two star NFL edge rushers and former top-five picks in the draft, agreed to restructure their contracts this offseason to remain with the Chargers. Bosa and Mack each called Harbaugh a 'factor' in their decision to stay, as well as their desire to win. Considering the Chargers went 5-12 a season ago, this choice demonstrates the faith two of the Chargers' top players have in Harbaugh.
Another star for the team, quarterback Justin Herbert, said he was 'fired up' to play for Harbaugh after he was hired.
With the team's top players excited and willing to take pay cuts to play for Harbaugh, it's unsurprising to hear that everyone has bought in. Given Harbaugh's reputation as a winner and great coach, the Chargers appear much more optimistic about the upcoming future.
