Chargers News: Receiver Reacts to Expected Emphasis on Run Game
Rising fourth-year Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer is aware that new head coach Jim Harbaugh and fresh offensive coordinator Greg Roman intend to pivot their offensive focus around rocket-armed Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert from wide receiver targets to running backs. But he has an optimistic spin on the whole situation, as he detailed to Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
"You can't run unless you can throw and you can't throw unless you can run," Palmer explained. "The run and the pass compliment each other so we know we have to be good in the run game."
Pitching an interdependence between the two primary scoring metholodogies is a remarkably diplomatic approach for Palmer, who along with free agent signing DJ Chark is now one of the more senior pass catchers rostered, at the ripe old age of 24.
The Tennessee product was Herbert's third-most preferred target last season, albeit on a dismal 5-12 Chargers club that wasn't exactly setting the NFL on fire despite fielding some major talent. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound vet logged 581 yards, while completing 38 of his 61 targets, and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Los Angeles owner Dean Spanos fired former head coach Brandon Staley and ex-general manager Tom Telesco after a particularly embarrassing 63-21 Thursday Night Football shellacking at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders (who, for some reason, hired Telesco to be their new GM this offseason) late into the 2023 season. Harbaugh and his new staffers are looking to make that defeat a distant memory, as is new general manager Joe Hortiz.
