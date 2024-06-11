Chargers News: Recently Un-Retired FA Safety Participating in Offseason Team Workouts
Free agent safety Tony Jefferson is participating in the Los Angeles Chargers mandatory minicamp this week for a tryout with the team. Jefferson, a former undrafted free agent out Oklahoma, spent nearly a decade in the NFL before retiring after the 2022 season. Jefferson joined the Baltimore Ravens in a scouting role after his retirement, but recently decided to unretire this spring and give playing another shot.
During his playing career, Jefferson played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. He has accumulated 448 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, 20 pass deflections, and eight fumble recoveries through his career to this point.
Jefferson has natural ties to the Chargers, having played under Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz while with the Ravens, and working in the Ravens' front office last season, when Hortiz was still in Baltimore. If Jefferson doesn't end up signing with the Chargers, there are reportedly other teams interested in.
Along with Jefferson, wide receiver Praise Olatoke is also at minicamp to participate in a tryout. The former Ohio State was part of the NFL's IPP, International Player Pathway, the league's program to develop international talent. Olatoke is a unique prospect trying to make the NFL, having been on the track and field team at Ohio State and playing for their club football team.
