Chargers News: Run-Heavy LA Making Surprising Emphasis in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers are through their first week of training camp, and so far, things have been going well for the Bolts. The competition is fierce and at an all-time high thanks to their new leader and coach, Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh comes into Los Angeles with an emphasis on the run game. Everywhere he's gone, the game run has excelled, and it's been a huge reason why he's had success everywhere he's gone. However, through the first week of training camp, the passing game and the wide receivers have shined.
Many will find this surprising, but it was the case, especially for L.A.'s first-round wide receiver in 2023, Quentin Johnston. Harbaugh praised Johnston and said he'd gotten a bad rap after his rookie season.
"I just think he got a bad rap," Harbaugh said, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. "In somebody's mind he was a disappointment. He hadn't been at all in my eyes. I mean I see a big, fast, strong [receiver]."
Johnston had a horrid rookie season and will look for a massive bounce-back under the guidance of his new head coach. The other wide receivers had themselves a solid week, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman was very impressed with them.
"We're really excited about this group," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said of the receivers. "You go into their meetings, very impressive how they meet. Guys are really dialed in and I think we got a lot of competition there."
Many expect the Chargers to be a run-heavy offense moving forward, but throughout the first week of camp, it appears L.A. will be a healthy, balanced offense.
