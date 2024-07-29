Chargers News: Surprising Jim Harbaugh Redemption Project Emerges in Training Camp
Is there still some real value to be mined from one of the most disappointing draft picks in the Tom Telesco era of Los Angeles Chargers football?
The former L.A. general manager selected wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 pick out of Texas Christian University in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnston struggled during his rookie season, making Telesco's decision to draft him ahead of Pro Bowl wideouts Puka Nacua and Jordan Addison and Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta incredibly befuddling.
In fairness, Telesco did select an intriguing young All-Pro wideout, Derius Davis, in the fourth round of that same draft, but he shined more as a return specialist than as a receiver during his first season.
However, it appears that all hope is not lost for Johnston just yet.
Eric Smith of Chargers.com reveals that Johnston has enjoyed a stellar run in the early part of the team's training camp run, to the point that he's earned major plaudits from new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Whether it's the training environment, meeting environment, the field environment, attacking everything we put in front of him and attacking it with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind from what I've seen," Harbaugh said. "We're seeing the results on the field... I got good feelings how it's going to work out for Quentin on our team."
A sideline grab in a Friday afternoon practice at the club's brand-new practice facility, The Bolt, in El Segundo, was particularly impressive, per Smith. He's been linking up with Herbert early and often.
"I would say significantly better just because I'm coming off a full offseason," Johnston said of his apparent growth. "I'm coming off a season where I can just look back and kind of be like I got a feel of how so and so plays, how I should react in certain situations.
"Overall, just get a feel of playing NFL ball," Johnston said. "It feels a lot better going into the season."
Herbert is a fan of Johnston's development, too.
"Q has done such a great job this year," Herbert said. "He did a great job last year but it's tough being a rookie in this league but I thought he handled it really well.
"He's come back this year with a great effort, great attitude," Herbert noted. "He's a great guy to be around, great locker room guy. We're expecting big things from him this year."
