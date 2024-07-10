The Top 5 Chargers Player Nicknames of All Time
5. Sleeping with Bieniemy
Before he became an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, and UCLA, Bieniemy was a running back for the Chargers. There, he earned the nickname 'Sleeping with Bieniemy' from broadcaster Chris Berman. The nickname was inspired by the movie titled 'Sleeping with the Enemy.'
The nickname would be somewhat of a foreshadowing of Bieniemy's future. After his career with the Chargers, he went on to help the division rival Kansas City Chiefs win multiple Super Bowls as an assistant coach.
4. Shawn 'Lights Out' Merriman
Merriman earned the nickname 'Lights Out' back in high school, as he made four players go unconscious in one game. A vicious defender, Merriman was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2006 sack leader and a three-time Pro Bowler. He had double-digit sacks in each of his first three seasons as a pro.
3. Tasmanian Devil
Chargers great defender Junior Seau earned the 'tasmanian devil' nickname as his play resembled the craziness of the famous cartoon character. During his career, Seau was a six-time first-team All-Pro and a 12-time Pro Bowler.
2. Air Coryell
One of the greatest passing offenses in NFL history, Air Coryell dominated the NFL in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Named after head coach Don Coryell, it featured an explosive, vertical offense that was exhilarating to watch. Air Coryell transformed the passing game as the team led the NFL in passing yards for six consecutive seasons while turning Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, and Charlie Joiner into Hall of Famers.
1. Lance 'Bambi' Alworth
An easy choice for first place, the nickname 'Bambi' remains one of the most iconic nicknames of all time. Not only is it iconic, but fitting as well. Lance Alworth was given the nickname 'bambi' by his former Chargers teammate Charlie Flowers for his hair and eyes were brown, and the way he ran like the deer.
While unusual, his running methods worked for the star wide receiver. He was the AFL Player of the Year in 1963, and led the AFL in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns three times. He posted seven consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons, and finished his career with 542 catches for 10,266 yards, and 85 touchdowns.
Honorable Mentions:
LT
The nickname is for Hall of Fame Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson, who is one of the best players in franchise history. The problem is that 'LT' was already the nickname of Lawrence Taylor, who is one of the greatest players in NFL history and before Tomlinson's time.
Bruise Brothers
The nickname for the Chargers defensive line in the late 1970s-early 1980s, this nickname does not make the top-five as it is overshadowed by its offense and forgotten in comparison to many other great defensive nicknames of its age, including the Doomsday Defense, Steel Curtain, No Name Defense, Orange Crush, and the New York Sack Exchange. The defensive line was still good though, featuring three All-Pros and leading the NFL in sacks in 1980.
