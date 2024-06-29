Chargers News: Vet Weighs in on Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to bounce back after a brutal 2023 run, and that effort includes a variety of personnel changes both on the field and on the sidelines. According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, veteran Bolts wide receiver Joshua Palmer has known his new position coach, Sanjay Lal, since his pre-draft days.
"I spoke to him when I was coming out for the draft. I think he was in Jacksonville then," Palmer revealed.
When it came to unpacking Lal's performance thus far coaching Los Angeles during the club's offseason activities, Palmer was effusive.
"Really good," Palmer said. "He's really technique and technically focused. He wants to build great receivers and doesn't want any drop off if guys are not in. He wants to be able to put a guy in and know he's going to be right here."
When it comes to Lal's technical focus, Palmer explained how he felt about that works for his own game.
"I feel like I'm still growing in that field. You can never learn too much," Palmer responded, diplomatically.
Last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound former Tennessee Volunter caught 38 receptions for 581 total yards and two touchdowns, averaging 581 yards per carry. With more of an emphasis on the run game this season, it's unclear just how much a focal point wideouts like Palmer will even be in new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system.
