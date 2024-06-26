Chargers News: Veteran LA Offensive Talent Poised to Rise This Year?
With Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert's second wideout target Mike Williams now off the team, veteran Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer could get extended run this season, opines Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
"Palmer is a sneaky sleeper receiver given the other players he'll compete with for targets with the Chargers," Howard writes. "WAnd now that the Chargers cleaned house at receiver, Palmer should see regular reps. Consistently solid in terms of catch rate (at least 62% per year) and capable of winning on short and intermediate routes, Palmer could wind up first or second on the Bolts in targets and catches."
Last year, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Tennessee product caught 38 receptionson 61 targets for 581 yards (averaging 15.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, across just 11 games. L.A. selected the 24-year-old out of Tennessee with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He enjoyed his most prolific year in 2022, when he connected on 72 of 107 targets for a total of 769 yards (averaging 10.7 yards per) and three touchdowns in 16 contests.
Palmer will be competing with rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, selected with the No. 34 pick out of Georgia this season, for the most Herbert targets this season, plus, 2023 first round pick Quentin Johnston.
