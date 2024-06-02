Chargers News: Watch Mic'd Up Greg Roman in Action During OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with their third offensive coordinator in three seasons. This time, they'll look to take their offense to another level with long-time offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Roman will look to bring another element to the offense and establish what former OC Kellen Moore failed to do in 2023: establish the run game. All eyes will be on whether Roman can get the job done. The first couple of OTA practices seem to have gone well for Roman and his offense.
Watch over on the Chargers' official YouTube channel as Roman motivates his guys and get an inside look at how things are run with the Bolts.
Roman has 25 years of NFL coaching experience, including 10 years as an offensive coordinator. He will enter his fifth season with head coach Jim Harbaugh on his side.
The 51-year-old has done nothing but be successful alongside Harbaugh. In his time with the San Francisco 49ers, he led the offense to No. 2 in rushing offense, averaging 139.3 yards per game. Roman will look to bring similar success to the Bolts with his quarterback, Justin Herbert, and the rest. The new OC declared 'a**-kicking as their mindset. This type of attitude and mentality may be just what the Chargers need.
