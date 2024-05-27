Chargers News: What Beloved Ex-Bolt is Hearing Out of Jim Harbaugh's First Camp
In a fresh appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd With Colin Cowherd," journeyman reserve quarterback Chase Daniel, who wrapped up his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and 2022, revealed to cohost Jason McIntyre how the team's OTAs have been going, as its offseason hits the next gear.
"I love what Harbaugh brings in," Daniel said. "Everything that I'm hearing out of Chargers camp is, 'Hey, we're way more focused. We're way more [focused on] vision toward our goals,' and this has to do with coaching. The thing about Harbaugh, and I hear this about him a lot: he wears on people the longer he's there, but he wins, and that's all that matters in the National Football League."
This seems like something of a pot shot against now-ex-head coach Brandon Staley, who was in charge during Daniel's stint with the program. To be fair, Harbaugh's reputation as a disciplinarian is universally known, and it has gotten him results. In his first NFL stint as a head coach, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the playoffs three times in four seasons, including one Super Bowl berth. He then returned to college, where he enjoyed an incredibly productive nine-year stint with the Michigan Wolverines, culminating in a College Football Playoff national championship this past season.
Now, Harbaugh is hoping to bring some of that winning "smashmouth" ethos to the Bolts, for whom he himself suited up as a backup quarterback during the twilight of his own playing career.
More Chargers: Former Sixth-Round Pick Viewed as Sleeper For Team Entering 2024