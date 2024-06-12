What Can Chargers Reasonably Expect Out of Aging Pro Bowl Pass Rushers?
Los Angeles Chargers pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa might be nearing the back ends of their careers, but they still can both be impactful players for the Chargers this season. Mack, the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Bosa, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, have been some of the biggest pass rush names in the league over the last decade.
Mack in particular had a resurgent year in 2023, posting a career-high 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 21 tackles for loss on his way to earning his eighth Pro Bowl nod. After considering retirement before the season, four-time first-team All-Pro recorded double-digit sacks for the first time in a season since 2018, and the second-most tackles for loss he's forced in a season in his career.
In 2024, Mack not reach 17 sacks like he did a year ago, especially since a 5.5 sack game fueled that performance, but he very well can expected to record multiple forced fumbles, double-digit sacks next season. These numbers are reasonable for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year not only because he hit them last season, but because he generally was one of the best pass rushers at pressuring the quarterback, even when he didn't get the sack. So long as Mack continues getting pressure, he'll get those sacks.
Meanwhile, Bosa's ability to contribute in 2024 will primarily depend on his health. The four-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year played in only 14 games combined over the last two seasons as he dealt with injuries, including a groin injury and sprained foot. Bosa is consistent when he is able to play an entire season. He's recorded double-digit sacks every time he's played 16 games. While he only has nine sacks over the last two years, he hasn't been on the field enough. If Bosa can manage to play a full season, it's reasonable to believe he can put in double-digit sacks once again.
To get at least 20 combined sacks from these two pass rushers, including one over the age of 30, would be a great deal for the Chargers, especially since both players agreed to restructure their contracts this offseason. Since the Chargers did not invest a ton into D-line, having their production will be crucial.
