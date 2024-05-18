Chargers News: Where Los Angeles Ranks in Strength of Schedule This Year
In a fresh ranking from CBS Sports' John Breech, the revamped Los Angeles Chargers — who appear poised to take a significant leap this season thanks to an influx of talent on the sidelines and in the front office — seem to benefit from a fairly generous season slate for the 2024 NFL season.
Breech tabulated his results by tallying the 2023 records of each club's nemeses with this season and weighing that with those opposing clubs' total cumulative win percentages. The Chargers finished tied for 27th, with opponents combining for a 138-151 record and a .478 win percentage.
"One team to watch could be the Chargers, who have the easiest strength of schedule in the AFC," Breech writes. "They might not make the playoffs, but in Harbaugh's first year with the team, it wouldn't be surprising to see them improve by several games over their 2023 record of 5-12. Last year, we wrote that the Texansto watch out for based on strength of schedule, and we hit the nail on the head. "
As Breech notes, having the friendliest record in their entire conference sure behooves the Chargers here. (Voluntarily) losing Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen and WR2 Mike Williams, plus top running back Austin Ekeler, could be major blows, but the Bolts seem to be hoping their new additions via the draft and free agency, in combination with internal growth and a reconfigured focus on a "smashmouth" ethos via Harbaugh, will be enough to improve the team.
More Chargers: Former Raiders Offensive Lineman Attacks Los Angeles