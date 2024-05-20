Chargers News: Why Joe Alt Was Born To Be an Athlete
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, the Bolts' prized No. 5 pick in last month's 2024 NFL Draft, seems like he was born to be an athlete.
The 6-foot-9 rookie out of Notre Dame, a two-time All-American while with the Fighting Irish, hails from a long line of sports luminaries in his immediate family, as he detailed to the Chargers' Hayley Elwood during a fresh interview.
His dad, John, played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1984-96, following an All-Big Ten career at Iowa. John was a two-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro Second Teamer, and made Kansas City's Hall of Fame. He served as the offensive line coach at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota when Joe was playing there.
Alt's big brother, Mark, is a longtime pro hockey defender, and has logged NHL stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings nationally, plus Germany's Straubing Tigers. His big sister, Jordyn, was a 6-foot-2 forward for the Denver University Pioneers from 2014-18.
"[Growing up the focus was] kinda 'sports,' that's pretty much the easiest way to put it," Alt said of his early family memories. "Till I was in my own sports, it was my sister's AAU basketball game, my brother's hockey games, traveling... All my siblings grow older, my brother's playing professional hockey, my sister's playing Division I basketball, my dad's played, and it's like, 'All right, now what do I want to do with my life?' ...I just kind of fell in love with football. Me and my dad just had a special relationship through football because [of] obviously his past and him coaching me."
