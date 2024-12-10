How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
A good sign for the Los Angeles Chargers and their future: they found an absolute stud in rookie wideout Ladd McConkey. McConkey is third among rookie wide receivers in yards with 815, but he likely would've been in first if he hadn't missed Week 14's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are lucky McConkey didn't end up playing, or else he would've given them fits. NFL insider James Palmer revealed that the Chiefs' entire focus all week was stopping the rookie phenom.
McConkey had five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown when both teams met in Week 4. Seeing how he's only improved with each passing week, the Chiefs' zeroing in on McConkey disclosed that he's becoming a true threat. The Chargers have to be ecstatic about his growing potential.
