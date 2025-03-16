Charger Report

Infamous Chargers draft pick links up with Chiefs in free agency

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Chargers players have been on the move across the NFL this offseason and during free agency.

One name, though, garners more attention than most in the minds of Chargers fans – Jerry Tillery.

Tillery, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has opted to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

That won’t exactly win Tillery back over with fans. 

Tillery, of course, is infamous among Chargers fans as a draft bust and part of a brutal draft class for the franchise. He played with the team from 2019-2022, had his fifth-year option declined, then went on to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. 


RELATED: Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all

To make matters worse, as a member of the Raiders, Tillery was ejected for a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

After a brief stint in Minnesota, the Chargers will now see Tillery twice a year again, where he’s linked up with names like Chris Jones on a contender. 

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans

Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry

Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems

Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers

While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby

Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News