Infamous Chargers draft pick links up with Chiefs in free agency
Former Los Angeles Chargers players have been on the move across the NFL this offseason and during free agency.
One name, though, garners more attention than most in the minds of Chargers fans – Jerry Tillery.
Tillery, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has opted to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
That won’t exactly win Tillery back over with fans.
Tillery, of course, is infamous among Chargers fans as a draft bust and part of a brutal draft class for the franchise. He played with the team from 2019-2022, had his fifth-year option declined, then went on to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.
RELATED: Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all
To make matters worse, as a member of the Raiders, Tillery was ejected for a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
After a brief stint in Minnesota, the Chargers will now see Tillery twice a year again, where he’s linked up with names like Chris Jones on a contender.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans
Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry
Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems
Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers
While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby
Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey