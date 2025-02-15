Insider drops critical update on key Chargers free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of key free agents they need to re-sign this offseason, and perhaps one of the most pivotal names is defensive tackle Poona Ford.
Ford was a pleasant surprise for the Chargers this past year, registering 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended while posting a sparkling 85.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
As a result, the 29-year-old is expected to be quite the commodity on the open market, but ESPN insider Matt Miller has provided a positive update on the Chargers' situation with Ford.
"Yeah, hopefully my guy Poona Ford is back. He's one of my favorite players. So, as a lifelong Texas fan, I need Poona back with the Chargers," Miller said on Bolt Breakdowns. "I've heard good things. I've heard they want him back. So, fingers crossed. I'm not Adam Schefter, I'm not going to break any news. But I've heard good things, they want him back."
Ford played his collegiate football at Texas, hence the connection that Miller is referencing.
The Hilton Head, S.C. native went undrafted in 2018 but landed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks, with his best season coming in 2021 when he racked up 51 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Ford then joined the Buffalo Bills in 2023 but had a very limited role, playing in eight games and logging nine tackles and a sack.
He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last March.
