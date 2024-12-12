Jalen Reagor injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 15
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Reagor is the latest offensive player to hit the injury report. The Chargers are already dealing with an injury to star rookie Ladd McConkey, so Reagor's status adds another hit to the receiving core.
Jalen Reagor injury update
- The Chargers listed McConkey as “did not practice” on the first injury report of the week due to a finger injury.
The path so far…
Reagor's finger injury isn't going to bode well for the Chargers, who are looking for anybody to step up on offense. While he's only caught seven passes for 100 yards in eight games this year, Reagor could've seen an increased role if he were given the opportunity. He had one catch for four yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night before exiting early with the aforementioned injury to his finger.
What it means…
Reagor wasn't a major part of the Chargers offense, but if he is to miss this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's another player down for an offense looking for answers.
