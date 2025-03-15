Charger Report

Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems

Chris Roling

So much for Jameis Winston joining the Los Angeles Chargers

That was one of those brief, easily missable rumors that popped up during the initial free-agency frenzy. A report said that the Chargers and Winston had at least touched base about the backup job behind Justin Herbert. 

One can put some permanent marker through that idea, though, with the Chargers announcing the new contract with Taylor Heinicke. That brings back some continuity behind Herbert on the depth chart in the offense. 

Last year, the Chargers actually traded for Heinicke during the preseason after the new coaching staff got a look at the other backups on the roster. 


As for Winston, the fact that he’s still 31 years old and plenty productive when given the chance might mean he waits out the market to see if he can land somewhere that gives him a chance to start. 

Unfortunately, this means no Winston-Jim Harbaugh epic moments on mics and in front of cameras. But Heinicke isn’t necessarily a downgrade after a year in the system and program, either.

