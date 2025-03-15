Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems
So much for Jameis Winston joining the Los Angeles Chargers.
That was one of those brief, easily missable rumors that popped up during the initial free-agency frenzy. A report said that the Chargers and Winston had at least touched base about the backup job behind Justin Herbert.
One can put some permanent marker through that idea, though, with the Chargers announcing the new contract with Taylor Heinicke. That brings back some continuity behind Herbert on the depth chart in the offense.
Last year, the Chargers actually traded for Heinicke during the preseason after the new coaching staff got a look at the other backups on the roster.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming
As for Winston, the fact that he’s still 31 years old and plenty productive when given the chance might mean he waits out the market to see if he can land somewhere that gives him a chance to start.
Unfortunately, this means no Winston-Jim Harbaugh epic moments on mics and in front of cameras. But Heinicke isn’t necessarily a downgrade after a year in the system and program, either.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Another Chargers player stresses patience from fans after slow start to free agency
Chargers predicted to fortify offensive line by signing projected $40 million breakout star
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Offense and defense add electric playmakers
Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start
Chargers continue to address loss of unsung defensive standout
Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR