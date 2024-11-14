Jay Gruden shreds former Chargers great for play with new team
Former Los Angeles Chargers players just aren’t having a good time with new teams this year.
Mike Williams had that drama with Aaron Rodgers before getting traded at the deadline. And Chargers great and fan favorite Keenan Allen has mostly been missing in action with the Chicago Bears.
It was Allen who was actually just on the receiving end of some massive shade from former NFL coach Jay Gruden.
Gruden, last seen in the NFL in 2020, ripped into Allen and some of the other weapons in Chicago while chatting with Underdog Fantasy: "Keenan Allen looks like he's running a 4.9, DJ Moore doesn't look like he gives a damn... Cole Kmet [is a] big slug.”
It’s a not-very-nice way of saying the Bears don’t have a lot of speed or separation around No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.
Allen certainly hasn’t helped much, catching just 26 of his 48 targets for 241 yards and just two scores. Just last year, the 32-year-old veteran posted 1,243 yards and seven scores with the Chargers before the two sides split ways.
The Chargers have since moved forward with rookie Ladd McConkey and others. But for better or worse, it’s always interesting to see how fan favorites have been doing since leaving town.
