Jesse Minter's Chargers defense cements historic run
The Los Angeles Chargers had a field day on Saturday, dominating the New England Patriots 40-7. The offense clicked all game, but the defense shut down any momentum the Patriots looked to gain.
The Chargers defense held rookie Drake Maye to just 117 yards and one touchdown. They also forced him to lose one fumble and sacked Maye four times, two of those coming from star safety Derwin James. The Patriots are the worst team in the AFC and currently have the No.1 overall pick in next year's draft, so a performance like this was expected.
However, the Chargers defense has been doing this all season when playing on the road. According to the Boston Globe's Christopher Price, "On Saturday, the Chargers became just the sixth team since 1970 to give up 20 or fewer points in eight road games in a season, and the first since the 2010 Bears."
That's quite an accomplishment, especially since this is their first year under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. One thing is clear: if the Chargers are in town, don't expect to put up many points.
