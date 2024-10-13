Jesse Minter takes over head coaching duties as Jim Harbaugh exits to locker room
The first game back from the bye week has quickly turned into a nightmare for the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left the sideline early during the Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter with what is now being reported as an illness.
In Harbaugh's place, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will take over the head coaching duties for the rest of the game.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes to blue medical tent vs. Broncos
Update: Harbaugh returned to the sidelines later in the first quarter.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Why did Chargers decide to place players on IR but after bye week?
Justin Herbert injury status updated by insider before Chargers vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh has blunt response about Chargers' .500 start
Chargers OC Greg Roman promises new offensive wrinkles on the way
Chargers news: Injuries, Greg Roman shade, Manti Te'o goes off and more