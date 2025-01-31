Jim Harbaugh's Chargers coaching staff suffers 'big loss'
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t escaping losing key coaches, after all.
While breakout defensive coordinator Jesse Minter isn’t getting anticipated head-coaching looks right now, one of the key coaches under him will leave the team this week.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary will leave the Chargers to take up the mantle as defensive coordinator at Western Michigan.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put it best in response to the news, citing O’Leary as a “big loss” for the Chargers.
RELATED: Could Chargers acquire Cowboys' Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade?
While O’Leary was only with the Chargers for one season alongside Minter and Jim Harbaugh, his impact was massive and indisputable. He helped bring along newcomers like Elijah Molden in a new defense. During the season, he dealt with a wave of injuries and had newcomers like Marcus Maye playing well on short notice. And his rotations helped maximize the value of Derwin James near the line of scrimmage, boosting a defense that started two fifth-round cornerbacks successfully, too.
Whoever the Chargers tab to fill this gap in the coaching staff will have some big shoes to fill, no matter how quiet this end-of-Janaury news drop feels.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh accused of being ‘fraud’ by ESPN analyst
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh randomly blasted by college coach
Bradley Bozeman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign OL?
Former Los Angeles Chargers coach lands with Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers oddly ripped for seemingly sound decision