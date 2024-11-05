Former NFL star is buying Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers as immediate contenders
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are catching everyone's attention this year.
Legendary coach Bill Cowher had huge praise for Harbaugh’s Chargers after the Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns.
And now we can add former NFL player Darius Butler to the mix. The former New England Patriots draft pick in 2009 posted a long message about the Chargers on social media.
“My Chargers might be legit championship contenders THIS YEAR!” Butler wrote. “Justin Herbert just needed a HC and a legit Defense on the other side. No true #1 WR and Herbo is playing some of the best ball of his career. DC Jesse Minter has the #1 scoring Defense in the NFL at the half way mark.”
It all rings true, too. Harbaugh’s work in overturning the program, getting rid of “Chargering” collapses and installing minds like Jesse Minter over the defense has led to fantastic results.
That includes putting the team in a position to make the AFC playoffs. And if Harbaugh’s Chargers indeed make it, Herbert is playing at such a high level that they can keep pace with anyone.
