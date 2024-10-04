Jim Harbaugh's Chargers debut to end with losing record, says updated projections
The Los Angeles Chargers made a massive splash by bringing head coach Jim Harbaugh to LA. Harbaugh finished up his time in Michigan by bringing a national championship back to his alma mater. Of course, things are a little cloudy right now on whether the Wolverines will keep that title, but that's nothing anyone should worry about in Los Angeles.
It's also nothing for Harbaugh to worry about and something he probably doesn't worry about. The Chargers head coach is one of the biggest personalities in the sport, but that explosive personality feels authentic. Authentic personalities are how you build a franchise and something the Chargers are banking on during Harbaugh's tenure. However, projections are showing that this year may just be a building block.
According to Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, the Chargers haven't figured out what kind of team they want to be, comparing them to AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
They have the ability and spirit to avoid falling apart, but not enough to get out of this Jekyll &Hyde pattern. It'll be a roller-coaster of mediocrity all season.- Brad Gagnon
Gagnon had the same thing to say for both the Raiders and Chargers. Saying the Chargers season will be a roller coaster isn't too far-fetched. The team currently sits at 2-2, but the losses don't look bad at this moment. For example, a seven-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game you could have won doesn't look bad on the resume. The loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers also doesn't look bad, as the Steelers are 3-1 with a defense that will be hard for anyone to overcome.
It hasn't been the worst start, but it has also not been the best. However, one thing is certain: Harbaugh will continue to focus on this team's preparation week by week.
