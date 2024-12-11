Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers injury updates aren’t great news
The Los Angeles Chargers have a long list of injuries to deal with as prep begins for Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Justin Herbert is the headline item, of course. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh detailed Herbert’s multiple injuries on Wednesday.
But that wasn’t all. Harbaugh also revealed that wideout Jalen Reagor will miss time with his finger injury—which would explain a recent Chargers roster move. Tight end Will Dissly is also on the shelf with a shoulder injury and it’s unknown if he will practice this week.
At practice the same day, Taylor Heinicke took snaps with the first-team offense while Herbert was out. Both Reagor and Dissly were out, too. So were pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, though they tend to get veteran days early in the week.
Considering the offense has been the biggest problem for the Chargers and they need to keep winning in order to keep playoff hopes alive, this makes for a rough start to the week.
