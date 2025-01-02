Jim Harbaugh offers Chargers injury updates before Week 18 vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers have a handful of major injuries of note going into the team’s Week 18 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.
On offense, the injury saga for Gus Edwards continues. On the other side of the ball, star linebacker Denzel Perryman continues to battle an injury, too. Wideout Ladd McConkey was also a surprise addition to the injury report.
Wednesday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh provided injury updates on other names, headed up by safety Alohi Gilman having his 21-day return window opened.
Gilman returns at a critical time for the Chargers after Elijah Molden suffered a season-ending injury. He’s the eighth and final player permitted to return from injured reserve during the regular season this year, but the Chargers will get two more allowances once the playoffs begin.
That’s notable because, according to Harbaugh, wideout Simi Fehoko isn’t ready to come back from his elbow injury yet. Fellow wideout Josh Palmer, though, avoided going to injured reserve despite suffering the heel injury last week.
When it comes to these three players, at least, the Chargers are on the upswing at the right time before an elimination postseason game in a few weeks.
