Jim Harbaugh's Chargers to have Judge Judy as honorary captain
Here’s a sentence that would only make sense while associated with Jim Harbaugh: The Los Angeles Chargers will have Judge Judy as an honorary captain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The random-feeling news comes from ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, who made sure to point out that Harbaugh “is a big fan” of hers.
Harbaugh’s fandom of Judge Judy isn’t random, though. He appeared on an episode of the show back in 2013 and has previously referred to her as his “role model for truth-telling.”
“Trust is big to me,” Harbaugh said at the NFL combine in 2013. “I’m a big fan of the ‘Judge Judy’ show. When you lie in Judge Judy’s courtroom, it’s over. Your credibility is completely lost and you stand no chance of winning that case. I learned that from her. It’s very powerful. And true. If somebody lies to you, how can you trust anything they say after that?”
Harbaugh’s prior interactions with Judy Sheindlin even got him a shoutout on social media, too.
Now, Harbaugh and Judge Judy will apparently link up in Week 15 for a memorable moment.
